Thousands Evacuated As Fast-Moving Wildfire Spreads In Southern California

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving wildfire in southern California has forced thousands out of their homes and left even more without power.
Fire officials say the blaze, dubbed The Thomas Fire, has spread over 48 square miles and destroyed 150 structures. The quick spread is being blamed on high winds, with gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour.
“The prospects for containment are not good,” said Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen. “Really Mother Nature’s going to decide when we have the ability to put it out because it is pushing hard with the wind.”
The fire also struck some key transmission lines, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. Residents of Santa Paula, about 70-miles northwest of Los Angeles, say they got reverse 911 calls ordering them to leave their homes.
“I’m not going to wait around for somebody to have to come rescue me so I’m outta here,” evacuee June Byrum said.
“We’ve been here almost 30 years and we’ve gone through floods, we’ve gone through fires, it’s just the wind, you don’t know where it’s going to go,” Santa Paula resident Chula Casas said.
Adding to the difficulty of fighting this fire, the National Weather Service predicts continued high winds and low humidity throughout the week.
Shelters have been set up at local schools and county fairgrounds for evacuees.