SUNY Oneonta Student From Long Island Dies; Police Say Drugs, Alcohol Found In His System

ONEONTA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Long Island freshman died over the weekend after he was found unconscious in an apartment at an upstate New York college town.
SUNY Oneonta student Daniel William Michaels, 18, of Dix Hills, died of cardiac arrest after being brought to a hospital in a private vehicle early last Saturday morning.
Police said he was found unconscious on a couch in the off-campus home that belonged to members of Alpha Pi, a frat that’s not recognized by the college. The Daily Star of Oneonta reports he was a new pledge.
Police said there was no party at the apartment but are trying to determine if he was at a frat event earlier in the day.
Authorities said a small amount of alcohol was found in his system, as well as amphetamines and benzodiazepines. The amount of drugs detected won’t be available until a full toxicology report is completed.
Michaels was studying business economics.
More that $17,000 has been raised to fund a memorial scholarship in his name.
