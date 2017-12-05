WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Leaders in the Middle East say President Donald Trump has told them the U.S. is ready to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the move is triggering protest abroad.

The president is also signaling his intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But he is likely to sign a waiver keeping the embassy where it is, for another six months, due to logistical reasons.

An announcement comes on Wednesday.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the President’s remarks that he will make tomorrow,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “He did speak with a number of leaders this morning, and he’s going to continue to have conversations with relevant stakeholders.”

The president spoke with five world leaders, and told them that he will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump made the issue a centerpiece on the campaign trail.

“We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem, and we will send a clear signal that there is no daylight between America and our most reliable ally, the state of Israel,” Trump said in a speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on March 21, 2016.

Israelis have always considered Jerusalem their capital.

“We expect of President Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s united capital and also to move the American embassy to our capital,” said Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

But Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967, should be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said if the U.S. makes the move, it would be a red line for Muslims. Top Palestinians said it will trigger a violent backlash and jeopardize peace negotiations.

“The U.S. is delivering a lethal bullet to the heart of the two-state solution that would be, actually, the kiss-of-death to the two-state solution,” said Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization delegation to the U.S.

The U.S. has sent out a widespread alert saying U.S. government employees and family members are not permitted to travel to Jerusalem’s Old City and West Bank until further notice, given the widespread calls for demonstrations there set for Wednesday.