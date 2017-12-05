NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attorney for President Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, arguing that he should be shielded from a lawsuit by one of his female accusers.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, the president’s silver-haired personal lawyer, Mark Kasowitz, argued that a state court cannot touch the president when he is in office.

Kasowitz said Thomas Jefferson made clear that the president’s responsibilities are 24-7, and there cannot be any curtailment or direct control over the president.

“Would I be exercising direct control over the president?” Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Jennifer Schecter asked.

“You would not,” said attorney Mariann Wang, who is representing former “The Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos.

Co-counsel Gloria Allred summed up their argument afterward.

“That no man is above the law, including the President of the United States,” Allred said.

Zervos is suing President Trump alleging defamation. After she came forward saying he groped her years ago, Trump fired off tweets accusing her of being a politically motivated liar.

It is not clear how soon the judge will rule, if she allows the case to forward and if that case is upheld.

President Trump could be called to testify.