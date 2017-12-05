‘Us The Duo’ Discusses Inspiration Behind New Album ‘Our Favorite Time Of Year’

1010 WINS — In this episode of The Trend, Rebecca Granet sits down with husband-and-wife music team Michael and Carissa Alvarado to talk about their new holiday album, “Our Favorite Time of Year.”

The dynamic duo first fell in love with each other before we all fell in love with them as “Us The Duo.”

Carissa explains why it’s their favorite time of the year. “Whenever we think of Christmas and the holidays we think of all of the great memories we’ve had — you know growing up knowing we had presents waiting for us outside and just spending time with our loved ones and friends and having a good time that’s why it’s our favorite time of the year.”

The album is a mix of holiday classics from, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” which Michael says, “every time I hear that I transport to when I was 4 and I’m waking up opening presents and drinking hot chocolate with my family,” to three original Christmas songs including, “Christmas in Paradise” inspired by Los Angeles and the beach.

Speaking of, Michael and Carissa started recording the album in July while it was 100 degrees outside and Carissa says they had to think about white Christmas and snow while in the studio. “It just took some mental taking and time and just trying to figure out how we could transport to there in our minds.”

Well, whatever they did, it worked!

“Our Favorite Time of Year” is out now exclusively on Amazon Music.