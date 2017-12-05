WFAN Morning Show: Boomer Jacked Up Talking About Hard Hits In NFL, And A Black Monday For Big Blue

Filed Under: Bob Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

After a wild day in the NFL Boomer came out firing talking about Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Steelers. The physical nature of the contest brought back some memories for Boomer from his own playing days and had him thinking some players were simply out of control.

Later on, the guys discussed the dramatic day the New York Football Giants had Monday. Boomer gives his opinion about why John Mara did Ben Mcadoo a favor. Jerry lets you know what he took away from the situation and why he thinks Mara is at the heart of it and finally, everyone’s favorite topic — the idea of tanking.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch