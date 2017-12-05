WFAN Morning Show: Boomer Jacked Up Talking About Hard Hits In NFL, And A Black Monday For Big Blue

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
After a wild day in the NFL Boomer came out firing talking about Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Steelers. The physical nature of the contest brought back some memories for Boomer from his own playing days and had him thinking some players were simply out of control.
Later on, the guys discussed the dramatic day the New York Football Giants had Monday. Boomer gives his opinion about why John Mara did Ben Mcadoo a favor. Jerry lets you know what he took away from the situation and why he thinks Mara is at the heart of it and finally, everyone’s favorite topic — the idea of tanking.