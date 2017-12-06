Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect more sun around the area this afternoon as high pressure tries to nudge its way in. But those 60s are history — just the mid and upper 40s at best. Dress warm!
We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with perhaps a few high clouds here and there. It will be a little colder, too, with temps falling into the 30s and 20s.
It will ultimately be a mostly sunny day tomorrow with just some passing high clouds for a few. It will still be on the chilly side with highs in the mid 40s.
As for Friday, expect increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain/snow along our southern and eastern fringe. Highs that day will be even colder at around 40°.