Week 14 NFL Picks: Vikings Stay Hot, Pick Up Third Road Victory In As Many Weeks Case Keenum has led the Vikings to back-to-back victories over potential NFC playoff teams on the road. He'll look to do it a third time in Carolina on Sunday.

Silverman: These Coaches Should Soon Follow McAdoo To Unemployment LineBen McAdoo is now just another name on the list of former NFL head coaches. His term with the Giants was incredibly short, especially considering that he led New York to the playoffs in his first year and beat an excellent Dallas Cowboys team twice in 2016.