Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect more sun around the area this afternoon as high pressure tries to nudge its way in. But those 60s are history — just the mid and upper 40s at best. Dress warm!

nu tu tri state travel 21 12/6 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with perhaps a few high clouds here and there. It will be a little colder, too, with temps falling into the 30s and 20s.

It will ultimately be a mostly sunny day tomorrow with just some passing high clouds for a few. It will still be on the chilly side with highs in the mid 40s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight2 12/6 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, expect increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain/snow along our southern and eastern fringe. Highs that day will be even colder at around 40°.

 

