NEW YORK (WFAN) — A popular question during the Yankees’ managerial search was whether Alex Rodriguez would be interested in the job.
The Bombers have their new manager — introducing Aaron Boone on Wednesday — but A-Rod isn’t shutting the door on the possibility that he’d take the job someday down the road.
“You at least have to think about it if I was approached about it,” the former Yankees star told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday. “Because to lead the greatest franchise in the world with the game that I love so much, I probably would’ve thought about it for sure.”
Rodriguez is busy with other endeavors, including as an analyst for Fox Sports and a reality TV host for an upcoming CNBC show. Would he trade in his life now for the daily grind of being a baseball manager?
“The short answer right now is no,” the three-time MVP said. “But, again, when you talk about Yankees and pinstripes … I think you have to be all ears.
“I would always say I’m open ears if the Yankees call in any role.”
