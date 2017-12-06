Whether you want to create a festive winter-inspired masterpiece or the perfect dim sum dinner, here are five places you can enjoy public or private cooking classes this holiday season (and beyond).



Holiday Baking at the Institute of Culinary Education

Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty St.

New York, NY 10281

212-847-0700

recreational.ice.edu

Looking to shake things up this holiday season? Sign up for a special baking class at the institute of Culinary Education and learn how to create the perfect holiday macaron, a festive gingerbread house, or gorgeous breads from around the world. You’ll get to make your gingerbread house from scratch (including the dough!) and learn decorative touches like how to create stained-glass windows – did we mention the class includes a bit of bubbly? Pastry Chef Kathryn Gordon will roll up her sleeves in order to teach you how to bake a variety of seasonal macarons like Milk Chocolate Peppermint, Blood Orange with Blood Orange Ganache, Cassis White Chocolate, Midori Buttercream, and Campari. Finally, load up on those carbs with ICE Pastry & Baking Arts Instructor Jeff Yoskowitz. He’ll take you around the world with sweet treats like Panettone, Almond Stollen, Chocolate Babka, Cranberry Bread, Hot Cross Buns, and Hazelnut Russian Braid. Most classes are from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. and cost $115/class. See website for more details.

Cooking In Your Own Kitchen With Home Cooking New York

158 Grand St., #206

New York, NY 10013

917-803-6857

homecookingny.com

The best part about Home Cooking New York is that you have the option to take a class at their school or in the privacy of your own home. It doesn’t matter how small your kitchen is, as long as you can put a cutting board down on a surface, you’re good to go. Whether you’re looking for an afternoon, after work, or weekend class, their highly skilled instructors can accommodate your busy schedule. Samples of past menus include a Roasted Chicken Dinner, Authentic Mexican Tacos, How To Make Really Good Sauces, Vegetarian Indian, Quick Weeknight Suppers, and a Romantic Dinner For Two. It’s a great date option as the weather gets cooler outside and we all tend to want to stay inside. Let the fun come to you! Pricing starts at $325 (1 to 3 students) and students will be sent a detailed shopping list prior to class.

Challah Making at Breads Bakery

18 E. 16th St.

New York, NY 10003

212-633-2253

www.breadsbakery.com

Chanukah has come early because the folks over at Breads Bakery are offering a Challah Making class on December 7 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Participants will get to mix, braid, and decorate their very own three-strand loaf. The best part? Students will get to learn their famous chocolate babka recipe, too! By the end of class, you’ll walk away with the knowledge of how to knead dough, the process of fermentation, as well as how to shape and flavor your challah dough. Don’t forget to show off your final creations by tagging your experience online using the hashtag #BreadsBakeryWorkshop. Make sure to check their website for even more delicious baking class options.

Cook Space Brooklyn

603 Bergen St.

Brooklyn, NY 11238

718-230-8400

www.cookspacebrooklyn.com

If you’re in Brooklyn, you should definitely check out Cook Space Brooklyn. Located in the heart of Prospect Heights, this innovative warehouse space is a great place to enjoy a public or private cooking class. You can even sign your kiddos up for a culinary experience. Try out a Fall Pie Making Workshop, find out how to make the perfect holiday sides, or take a leap of faith and try out their Culinary Confidence Series for the beginner cook. You can even hone your skills by taking a specific class like Dim Sum Dinner or Regional Vietnamese Cuisine. Those who are partaking in the Whole 30 craze can also take part in an individual class or month-long package deal. You’ll walk away with seven breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Check out their website for private cooking lessons as well as how to rent out their studio space.

Vegan Holiday Classes at Natural Gourmet Institute

48 W. 21st St., 2nd Fl

New York, NY 10010

212-645-5170

naturalgourmetinstitute.com

Attention vegan eaters! The Natural Gourmet Institute is gearing up for the holiday season with plenty of vegan-only classes like Vegan Soul Food, Vegan Holiday Cupcakes, and Vegan Umami: Winter White Edition. This December, you can learn everything from how to get the perfect balance of smokiness and sweetness in your Southern style meal (without using the addition of refined white sugar) to topping off cupcakes with butter and sugar-free frosting. Spruce up your winter menus with Chef Olivia’s secret ingredient of choice: umami! She’ll teach you how to introduce this incredible flavor to your palate using the best winter harvested vegetables. Classes go from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and cost $130. If you’re looking for a morning class on the weekend, sign up for their Holiday Vegan “Cheeses” workshop, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on December 16. You’ll learn how to make plant-based cheeses using ingredients like almonds, cashews, miso, and brown rice vinegar.

