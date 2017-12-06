Filed Under:Alex Denis, george washington bridge, Local TV, Traffic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency construction on the George Washington Bridge was causing major delays during the morning rush on Wednesday.

The emergency construction at the inbound upper level was for finger joint repairs. At one point, delays were over two hours with traffic stretching back on the turnpike to Ridgefield, New Jersey.

The construction has since wrapped up, but the Port Authority says drivers can still expect at least 60-minute delays on the upper level.

There is also a 45-minute wait on the lower level.

