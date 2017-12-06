FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Josh McCown’s monster performance in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs has earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
In the 38-31 victory at MetLife Stadium, the Jets’ quarterback was 26-of-36 passing for 331 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. McCown also scored on a pair of 1-yard runs, including the game-winning TD with 2:15 left to play.
The 38-year-old quarterback is enjoying a career season and has the surprising Jets (5-7) still alive for a playoff spot. McCown has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,880 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has five rushing TDs.
“The dude’s 38, but it looks like he’s 26 out there,” wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said of McCown after Sunday’s win. “He’s been huge for us. His leadership throughout the week, throughout the whole season has just allowed us to continue to get better and better.”
The Jets’ next game is Sunday at the Denver Broncos (3-9).