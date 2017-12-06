NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New technology is being installed on Long Island to prevent big rigs from hitting bridges and overpasses.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says $4.3 million is being spent to install “over-height vehicle detectors” at 13 locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
“It’s like an infrared beam, basically, that is set at a height,” explained New York State Department of Transportation regional director Joe Brown. “So let’s say it’s nine feet. Any vehicle that exceeds nine feet breaks that beam, and we have a very large sign on the ramp. So as they get onto the ramp after they’ve broken the beam, the sign lights up all the bells and whistles and tells them to stop.”
A camera linked to the DOT’s regional traffic management center will also record the incident.
Tractor trailers, commercial vehicles, school buses and other tall vehicles are not allowed on New York State parkways.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, parts of the Northern State Parkway were constructed about 90 years ago, and its low bridges aren’t tall enough to accommodate modern big rigs.
Still, more than 100 times every year, semi-trucks drive onto state parkways, and some end up causing traffic nightmares.
Long Island, if they want to stop trucks from hitting low bridges you BADLY need to start marking all of your bridges like the other 49 states do. You still have many bridges that are marked with height signs that are from the axle up, this is stupid. Mark all bridges from the pavement up. Most all trucks are either 13′-6″ or they are 13′-4″, mark your bridges correctly people, now!!! Also, put very big signs at the state lines telling drivers that in New York that commercial trucks are not allowed on anything that says ‘Parkway’ several states just like here in Kentucky do allow all commercial vehicles to travel on their Parkways. You have a whole lot of very inexperienced drivers out on the roads these days as us older long time drivers just given up on the profession because it has become impossible to earn a living these days because of all the new ‘safety’ laws that are in fact, anti safety, anti production laws. Most people can make a better bring home pay check working at 7-11 or Burger King than they can as a long haul truck driver plus at a fast food joint you at least get to go home at night instead of having to be gone from home from 4 to 10 weeks at a time from home while being lucky to bring home $200.00 a week. The ignorance and greed of politicians have caused almost all of the problems in the Trucking Industry that exists today!