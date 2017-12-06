WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A shocking video shows a mall employee dangling from a speeding SUV driven by shoplifting suspects.
Wayne police want your help finding three women wanted in the case.
The three suspects were spotted in the Lord & Taylor store in the Willowbrook Mall shoplifting items, police said. A store employee followed them into the parking lot. The trio hopped into a rented white Nissan SUV and tried to drive off, but the employee held onto the door.
Even with the employee hanging on the door, the suspects drove off.
Video shows the employee hanging on the door of the SUV before suddenly falling off and hitting his head on the pavement, which left him with cuts and a concussion.
The trio left him on the pavement and drove off.
Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to contact Wayne detectives at 973-633-3530.
The trio face aggravated assault charges. The alleged driver of the vehicle is identified as Suspect 1 in the photo above.