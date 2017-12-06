Filed Under:AirBnB, Local TV, soho

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Airbnb guest was arrested for allegedly planting hidden cameras in the bathroom of a SoHo rental apartment.

A camera disguised to look like a cell phone charger was plugged into an outlet, according to authorities.

Investigators also say an iPhone inside a backpack was facing the toilet and had an app running that records video when motion is detected.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Ron Rothman rented a room from two young women who were also staying in another bedroom while he was there.

He’s been charged with unlawful surveillance.

