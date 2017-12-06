NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa interviewed one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.
Off to an 11-0 start and ranked No. 1 in the country, the Blue Devils are tough yet again.
“We have one of the best players in America in Grayson Allen, who’s our only senior and only guy coming back who played significant minutes last year,” Coach K said. “And then we start four freshmen, but they’re really talented freshmen, and they’re very mature physically — they’re getting mature otherwise, but body-wise, they’re very good athletes.”
