Off to an 11-0 start and ranked No. 1 in the country, the Blue Devils are tough yet again.
NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa interviewed one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

“We have one of the best players in America in Grayson Allen, who’s our only senior and only guy coming back who played significant minutes last year,” Coach K said. “And then we start four freshmen, but they’re really talented freshmen, and they’re very mature physically — they’re getting mature otherwise, but body-wise, they’re very good athletes.”

