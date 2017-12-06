NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn family had questions about why they weren’t notified when their missing father checked into a hospital.

They’re still trying to track him down.

It’s been a full week since Miguel Gonzalez was last seen by family members, but in that span of time they do know he was at Elmhurst Hospital.

The question is, where did he go next?

“I really want him back, I’m sorry but I want my dad back,” Nancy Pabon told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

Miguel Gonzalez, 81, hasn’t been heard from for a week. With each day that passes, the family worries more about where he might be.

Especially since he has dementia.

“We checked churches, we checked shelters, we checked dumpsters, we checked everywhere. I just want my dad home and safe,” she said.

On November 29, Gonzalez left his home in Clinton Hill near Kent and Dekalb Avenues, headed for his daughter’s home in Bushwick.

He never made it there.

“He know where I live, never got lost in his life,” Pabon said.

The next day he did turn up at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, and admitted himself for back pain, but his family had no idea he was there.

Gonzalez gave hospital staff contact information for his family members, but they said they were never notified.

It’s unclear if doctors knew about his mental state.

“If you’re there for more than 24 hours, they should call someone, family member or somebody,” his son Michael said.

On December 4, Gonzalez suddenly left the hospital.

His disappearance without being discharged prompted the hospital to call police.

Police in turn called his family, but it was too late.

“I’m very disappointed with this hospital because they are responsible for my dad missing now,” Pabon said, “This is a painful thing to see your own parent on a missing persons page like this. I never want nobody to go through this in their life.”

CBS2 reached out to a hospital, but a spokesperson said they could not comment because of patient confidentiality laws.

If you come across Miguel Gonzalez, call the police.