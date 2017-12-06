Filed Under:Local TV, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video appears to shows a real-life Grinch in action, apparently stealing Christmas trees Sunday from outside a home in Paterson, New Jersey.

Video shows the suspect coming onto the porch, unplugging two decorative trees and walking off with them.

The homeowner says the woman took off in a cab with those trees and other decorations, CBS2 reported.

She says the alleged thief was spotted outside her home the night before the robbery, pacing and apparently intoxicated.

