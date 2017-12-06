Filed Under:heroin, Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two toddlers were rescued with Narcan injections after ingesting heroin, officials said.

In one case, a father and mother claimed their 18-month-old daughter picked up a plastic bag with a hole in it and put it in her mouth Sunday night and immediately started to go into seizures.

The parents say they don’t know where the heroin came from.

In another case, a 1-year-old girl ingested heroin she found on her dad’s bed.

Her father was arrested.

Both girls were stabilized with Narcan. The 1-year-old girl is in critical condition.

 

