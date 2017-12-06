NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s expected announcement Wednesday that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is drawing mixed reaction from New Yorkers.

The president is also expected to direct the State Department to begin the process of moving the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In a video statement on his Twitter feed, Brooklyn State Assemblyman Dov Hikind says Trump is correcting “an injustice.”

“This is a great moment for the United States,” he said. “This is a great moment for the world where America is saying, ‘We will not be intimidated.'”

As an American, a Democrat and a Jew, I look forward to seeing our President @realDonaldTrump correct an injustice & finally recognize #Jerusalem as Israel's Capital. This is American #Leadership pic.twitter.com/xn2IGTr9wS — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 6, 2017

But other reaction from the Jewish community has been mixed.

“The Trump administration is simply endangering Israeli Jews and Arabs who live in Jerusalem and making them exposed to the wilds of the extremists,” Rabbi Robert Golub, who leads the Zionist arm of the Conservative Movement based in New York City, told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

The Union for Reform Judaism in the U.S. called the anticipated announcement “ill-timed.”

Organization President Rabbi Rick Jacobs said in a statement Wednesday that while the reform movement believes “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people” and the U.S. Embassy should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, now is not the time.

Jacobs said “we cannot support his decision to begin preparing that move now, absent a comprehensive plan for a peace process.”

The New York City-based organization added that the relocation of the embassy should be done in the broader context reflecting Jerusalem’s status as a city holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Trump’s anticipated announcement has also drawn criticism from across the Arab and Muslim world.

Past presidents have repeatedly waived enforcement of moving the embassy to Jersalem, a decision Congress overwhelmingly approved in 1995.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)