By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured the magic of button-pusher extraordinaire “The” Eddie Scozzare.

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

We heard Boomer and Jerry Recco talk a lot about the Yankees and their new manager, Aaron Boone, to begin the “hump day” radio program. Later, they discussed Eli Manning and the Giants, plus injured Steeler Ryan Shazier’s toughness. Also, it turns out Boomer is a little too much to handle and Al Dukes has specific requirements of an NFL head coach.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch