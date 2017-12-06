1010 WINS– Twitter can be the perfect reminder that you’re never, ever alone.
When Lesley Goynes posted a video of her friend attempting a dive during swim practice and not exactly sticking the entry, she had no idea it would go viral. But as we all know, everyone loves a good #EpicFail.
According to Lesley, the video was from four years ago and her friend’s failure was due to her leg giving out — it certainly served as a beacon of hope to divers all over that no one’s perfect.
Naturally, others had to jump into the mix — and the Twitter thread was hilarious, now operating as a repository for tons of clips showing divers failing and flailing mid-jump.
Remember, life is all about taking leaps, but sometimes your awful attempts can be the most memorable!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana