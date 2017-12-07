Coming Up: Sen. Al Franken To Make Announcement At 11:45 | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine will dominate this afternoon as we enjoy a sliver of high pressure over the area. It will be another chilly, breezy day with highs only in the mid 40s or so.

We’ll see some more high and mid level clouds fill in tonight. It will be even colder with temps falling into the mid and low 30s with 20s in our suburbs.

Clouds will thicken tomorrow with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies expected. A little rain is possible, but this would be across southern and eastern sections. And with the system not distancing itself much that night, we’ll leave in a slight chance of snow and rain with the best chance, again, south and east.

As for Saturday, we’ll continue to watch an offshore system run along our shores and possibly nose its way closer to our area. As of now, they best chance of any precipitation will be south and east with generally light amounts of snow and rain expected.

