By Jessica Allen

NYC abounds in holiday markets, which means you don’t have to go very far to find something wholly original, no matter whom you’re shopping for. Here are our five favorite holiday markets going on now through Christmas. See you there!

Winter Flea + Holiday Market

Industry City

241 37th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11232

brooklynflea.com

The vendors you know and love from Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg move indoors come sweater-weather. Check out the 75+ folks, selling everything from antique locks to tote bags to jewelry, from jackets to scarves to hats, from paintings to sculpture to prints. Bring your list, because we’re pretty sure you’ll be able to find something for everyone on it here. Yummy food too! Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 6 pm, free.

Etsy Handmade Cavalcade

684 Broadway

New York, NY 10012

www.handmadecavalcade.com

Etsy abounds with creativity. Come see what truly talented folks can do IRL at the online retailer’s two holiday markets, in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Both will feature crafts and art from the NY Handmade Collective, giving you the chance to meet the folks who made the stuff you’ll be buying (and buy you will). Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, and Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, see schedule for details, free.

BUST Holiday Craftacular

Brooklyn Expo Center

79 Franklin St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 775-3315

bust.com

Totally indie, and totally interesting, the all-day BUST Holiday Craftacular promotes community, fosters feminism, and creates a happy atmosphere to socialize, share, and network. More than 150 vendors will be on hand, selling a curated selection of vintage and handmade goods. The BUST School for Creative Living will be hosting wellness and crafting classes, panels, and talks (separate admission). Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, 11 am to 7 pm, free.

Renegade Craft Fair

274 36th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11232

www.renegadecraft.com

The fine folks behind the Renegade Craft Fair carefully vet each and every vendor, which means everything you see is worth a browse (and you won’t have to wade through any junk to find the good stuff, as sometimes happens). Along with cool stuff to ogle, admire, and buy, there’s live music, food, and activities. Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 and Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, 11 am to 6 pm, free.

Astoria Market

Bohemian Hall

29-19 24th Ave.

Astoria, NY 11102

www.astoriamarket.com

On select weekends in December, the Astoria Market brings its handmade, vintage, and baked goods to the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden—one of the oldest, and best, beer gardens in the whole city. Have a drink, have a look, grab some snacks, find something for everyone on your list, and repeat. Most of the vendors come from Queens, so you’ll be keeping it hyper-local. Sunday, December 10, and Sunday, December 17, 12 to 6 pm, free to attend.