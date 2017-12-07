TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey Legislature is considering a measure making it illegal to operate a drone while drunk.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday.

It cleared an Assembly committee on Monday.

The bill would make operating a drone while under the influence a disorderly persons offense, which carries a sentence of up to six months in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both. It also would make using a drone to hunt wildlife and endanger people or property a similar offense.

The National Conference on State Legislatures says at least 38 states are considering drone legislation this year, going beyond the Federal Aviation Administration’s regulations.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

