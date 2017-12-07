FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Fear has taken over a quiet neighborhood in Fairfield.

Police say a home was targeted by a drive by shooting on Wednesday night.

“I was shaking because I didn’t know what happened at first,” the owner said, speaking exclusively with CBS2’s John Dias.

The mother said the shooting happened very quickly.

“I was thinking it was in the street. So when I found out it was here I was in shock,” she said.

Police said her two-story home on Candlewood Road was shot at least six times around 9:15. One of the bullets went through her house.

“It definitely was a drive by shooting. We are not sure about who the intended target was, but that is part of the investigation,” Lt. James Perez, Fairfield Police said.

Cops believe this was an isolated incident, and fortunately, no one was injured, but the crime is sparking panic on the block.

“Never has something like this happened,” Jim Wright said.

“It’s definitely dangerous. It’s um, doesn’t make me want to stay here much longer. I think we are going to leave right now actually,” another resident added.

Authorities said they are still trying to figure out why the shooting happened, while neighbors remain on high-alert.

“I guess you can’t always know what is going to happen, so you always need to be on guard,” Hellen Hansen said.

Police have yet to make an arrest, and said their investigation is far from over. They said no other houses were targeted, but asked anyone with information to contact them.