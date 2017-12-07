Filed Under:Larry Nassar, Local TV, USA Gymnastics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBSNewYork.AP) — A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government’s recommended sentence Thursday.

Neff said the 54-year-old Nassar “should never again have access to children.”

Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016. Separately, he has pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment.

Dr. Larry Nassar

Dr. Larry Nassar (center) sits with his attorneys
in the 55th District Court in Mason, Michigan, on June 23, 2017. (credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

He’ll be sentenced in those cases in January.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the athletes who have alleged Nassar molested them.

