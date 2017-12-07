NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least six people were hurt when a car ended up on a sidewalk after crashing into two other vehicles in Lower Manhattan.
It all started around 1:20 p.m. Thursday when a Lincoln Town Car and Ford Explorer collided at Broadway and Liberty Street near Zuccotti Park.
The SUV then struck a person on a bike.
The Lincoln kept going down Liberty Street before crashing into the back of a third vehicle and jumping a curb.
The victims were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said it appears the crash was an accident, not an intentional act.
The driver of the Lincoln is being questioned by police.
