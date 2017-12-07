1010 WINS– As the California wildfires continue to rage throughout the southern part of the state with little signs of slowing down, it’s all hands on deck for local law enforcement officers helping citizens, as well as their pets, evacuate the quickly spreading fire and choking smoke.
Despite the extreme temperatures and blinding ash, the Los Angeles Police Department’s mounted platoon is also out there in the middle of the blaze helping residents rescue their horses.
The brave officers have been updating followers on their rescues by posting on the platoon’s Instagram account. In the video above officers can be seen assisting citizens with loading up the massive animals onto trailers in order to get them out of harm’s way.
In some of the images, the immense smoke completely consuming the roads to safety is clearly visible.
The scale used to measure the potency of the Santa Ana winds was just marked “purple” for the first time ever, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. This means that upon ignition, fires will burn intensely and uncontrollably.
Thanks to these brave officers, residents four-legged and bi-pedal are making their way out of the smoke and smoldering California hills.
-Joe Cingrana