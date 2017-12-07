Filed Under:Local TV, Package Thefts, Sophia Hall

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in a series of package thefts in Nassau County.

Authorities said Peter Dunbar was arrested during a traffic stop in Malverne. He was driving a white-colored van that police said was used during the crimes.

The Queens man is accused of stealing packages from front porches in Malverne, Valley Stream, Elmont and Rockville Centre over the past few weeks.

Police said he would replace the stolen packages with boxes filled with old clothes, garbage or household cleaning items.

One victim from Rockville Centre said she had six items stolen, including her presents for her children for the holidays.

Police said there were stolen packages inside Dunbar’s van at the time of his arrest, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Dunbar is set to be arraigned Thursday.

