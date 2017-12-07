NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Stars from the Broadway hit “Hamilton” have helped unveil spruced-up statues of the Founding Father and another history-changing New Yorker.

Lexi Lawson and Anthony Lee Medina were on hand Thursday at the Museum of the City of New York ceremony as the establishment celebrated the return of the historic nickel bronze statues of Alexander Hamilton and Dewitt Clinton.

The statues underwent their first conservation treatment since being installed at the Fifth Avenue museum’s terrace entrance in 1941.

“They were a green oxidized color and now they’ve returned to their luscious silvery patina,” museum president and director Whitney Donhauser said.

Hamilton played a key role in shaping the future of the nation and New York City.

Medina sang his praises.

“It’s fair to say that Hamilton was indeed the first person about which one could observe, ‘New York, New York, if you can make it here you can make it anywhere,'” Medina said.

Clinton was the city’s mayor in the early 19th century and championed the building of the Erie Canal as governor of New York.

More can be learned about the two men in a special exhibit inside the museum.

