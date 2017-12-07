Filed Under:MMA, Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap the chaos from Saturday night’s epic UFC 218 with light-heavyweight prospect Dominick Reyes (at the 19:12 mark) and move forward to this weekend’s card in Fresno, California, with another up and comer in Alex Perez (37:00).

It’s been a great year for Reyes, who’s not only undefeated in 2018 but has two dominant finishes. The calm California native spoke about his journey so far as a young fighter, playing collegiate football at Stony Brook and the unveiling of his wicked ground game.

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes celebrates after submitting Jeremy Kimball in their light-heavyweight bout at UFC 218 on Dec. 2, 2017, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The fights keep coming, and the guys turn their attention to UFC Fight Night 123, where Perez, a UFC “Contender Series” winner Perez looks to make his official debut inside the octagon Saturday. Perez talked about the mental approach to fighting, how amateur wrestling has prepared him for MMA and fighting in front of his home crowd.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch