NEW YORK (WFAN) — In this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap the chaos from Saturday night’s epic UFC 218 with light-heavyweight prospect Dominick Reyes (at the 19:12 mark) and move forward to this weekend’s card in Fresno, California, with another up and comer in Alex Perez (37:00).
It’s been a great year for Reyes, who’s not only undefeated in 2018 but has two dominant finishes. The calm California native spoke about his journey so far as a young fighter, playing collegiate football at Stony Brook and the unveiling of his wicked ground game.
The fights keep coming, and the guys turn their attention to UFC Fight Night 123, where Perez, a UFC “Contender Series” winner Perez looks to make his official debut inside the octagon Saturday. Perez talked about the mental approach to fighting, how amateur wrestling has prepared him for MMA and fighting in front of his home crowd.
