VENTURA, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of homes remain threatened by at least four major Southern California wildfires that have destroyed structures and sent residents fleeing.

After two days of massive flames that have scorched more than 100,000 acres, residents are being told to brace for the worst.

“The current condition that we’re experiencing is going to exist for several days if not worsen as we move along,” said Incident Commander for CalFire Todd Durham.

PHOTOS: Southern California Wildfires

The weather conditions predicted for Thursday are low humidity coupled with the fiercest Santa Ana winds the area has ever seen, with gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

Such winds can instantly turn a tiny fire into a large one, or carry embers that spark new fires miles away.

“The brush burning index, that’s the number that we rate the threat of a brush fire, for tomorrow (Thursday) is 296,” said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. “This is the highest number I’ve ever seen in my career. The threshold for this rating is 165.”

The wilder winds could easily make new fires explode too, as one did Wednesday in Los Angeles’ exclusive Bel-Air section, where a fire consumed multimillion-dollar houses that give the rich and famous sweeping views of Los Angeles.

Officials estimate 12,000 more homes throughout the region are still in harm’s way.

“You don’t expect things like this,” said Santa Paula resident Jake Sandell. “I was expecting this year, you know, to see snow on that mountain and now the thing’s on fire.”

Across the wide I-405 freeway from the fire, the Getty Center art complex was closed to protect its collection from smoke damage. Many schools across Los Angeles were closed because of poor air quality and classes were canceled at 265 schools Thursday.

Back in the beachside city of Ventura, the fire killed more than two dozen horses at a stable and had destroyed at least 150 structures, a number that was expected to get far bigger as firefighters are able to assess losses.

“We’re basically in an urban firefight in Ventura, where if you can keep that house from burning, you might be able to slow the fire down,” said Tim Chavez, a fire behavior specialist at the blaze. “But that’s about it.”

Air tankers that had been grounded much of the week because of high winds flew on Wednesday, dropping flame retardant. Firefighters rushed to attack the fires before winds picked up again.

