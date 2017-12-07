CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are trying to figure out who pointed a laser at a police helicopter over Long Island.
It happened Thursday morning in Centereach as Suffolk County police were in a helicopter searching for a missing person.
Sources said the helicopter was hit more than once by a green laser, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
No one was injured.
No arrests have been made.
Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime punishable by thousands of dollars in fines or even prison time.