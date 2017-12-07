Artie is a loyal listener from Brooklyn and a very passionate Jets fan. Well, Thursday that passion earned him a spot in Chris Lopresti’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Morning Show, featuring Boomer & Jerry Recco in one nice, little package for your convenience.
Aaron Boone is introduced as the 33rd Yankees manager, and his approach isn’t sitting well with Boomer. The Giants are moving on from Ben McAdoo and doing damage control, Steve Spagnuolo gets introduced as interim head coach and then names Eli Manning as his starting QB, the soft-spoken Todd Bowles is going with Josh McCown the rest of the way, the Knicks got KP back and earned a win, before participation trophies became front and center, as Boomer & Jerry fail to see eye-to-eye.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy, New York!