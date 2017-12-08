Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s a cold one this afternoon with partly sunny to cloudy skies expected. As for temps, they’ll be as cold if not a couple degrees colder than yesterday with highs in the low 40s.

Things get a little more interesting tonight as an offshore system nudges in from our south and east. While the precipitation should stay mainly south and east, it’s looking like a light snow will develop towards daybreak around here.

We’ll see light snow tomorrow morning followed by periods of heavier snow into the afternoon hours; the snow will taper tomorrow night. As for accumulations, a couple to a few inches are possible for the metro and east with lighter amounts well north and west.

As for Sunday, it will be cold and breezy with feels like temps in the 20s to around 30°.

 

