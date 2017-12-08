Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning Everyone!

Happy Friday! We have a mostly cloudy & calmer day today ahead of our fist snow of the season.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup 12/8 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect a high temp in the low 40s with clouds filling the sky. They increase as we go throughout the night, and culminate Saturday.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k2 12/8 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We start off cloudy and stow can start into the area mid morning. It picks up a bit by afternoon, and into the evening as temps drop, a little burst is likely.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k euro snow 12/8 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

See the map for totals in your community.

snowfall 2017 12/8 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday is colder, and breezy, but dry.

Have a great day! G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch