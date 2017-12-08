Good Morning Everyone!
Happy Friday! We have a mostly cloudy & calmer day today ahead of our fist snow of the season.
Expect a high temp in the low 40s with clouds filling the sky. They increase as we go throughout the night, and culminate Saturday.
We start off cloudy and stow can start into the area mid morning. It picks up a bit by afternoon, and into the evening as temps drop, a little burst is likely.
See the map for totals in your community.
Sunday is colder, and breezy, but dry.
Have a great day! G