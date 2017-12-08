3 To See At ACC: Meet Hutch, Dorothy and Alex!

New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

Plus, ACC has partnered with advertising and marketing firm Wunderman for a new “Boroughbreds” adoption campaign that features ACC animals on a donated billboard in Times Square, along with other ad space around town as well as on taxi TV. In a statement ACC said, “Like us, they’re a mix in the melting pot, both in their personalities and their backgrounds. That’s why every Pet at the Animal Care Centers, like every New Yorker, is unique, resilient and individual in their own right. They are a “boroughbred”.

This week’s “3 To See” features Hutch, Dorothy and Alex.

Hutch (14822) Hutch has got it all: great looks, and a fantastic personality. He used to live in a home with kids, and was very friendly and respectful of them. His previous guardians say that Hutch “loves to lounge around, run around, and play with the family.” Meet this sociable, energetic three-year-old boroughbred at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Dorothy (14803) “My favorite thing about her,” a volunteer says of Dorothy, “is that she seemed to be quite content just sitting close to humans; Dorothy didn’t need to be entertained with toys or constant stroking. She has a soft demeanor and the cutest penchant for suddenly deciding to roll over on her back and show her belly-a sign of trust.” Meet this “calm, super sweet,” approximately five-year-old boroughbred at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Alex (9914) A volunteer notes that Alex “has the sweetest disposition ever! This guy loves to play, but he loves to be petted even more. When you approach him, he hunkers down for affection immediately — he especially loves head and cheek rubs. Alex is adorable, too: his coat is a yummy brown color, he has a little white spot on his nose, and his left front foot seems to have been daintily dipped in white paint. He has darker fur on his face, and his eyes are like garnets. This love bug will definitely form a strong bond with his forever person, and would make a good choice for a first-time bunny home.” Meet this approximately one-year-old boroughbred at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

December 9, 11am – 3pm: Biscuits & Baths (dogs only), 1064 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022

December 9, 10am – 7pm: Best Friends Super Adoptions at Meadowlands Expo Center, 355 Plaza Drive Secaucus, NJ 07094

December 10, 10am – 5pm: Best Friends Super Adoptions at Meadowlands Expo Center, 355 Plaza Drive Secaucus, NJ 07094

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.