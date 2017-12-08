By Jessica Allen

Christmas classics, cult favorites and more are screening this holiday season. Grab a few candy canes, a bucket of popcorn, and settle in.

Happy Henson Holidays

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35 Ave.

Astoria, NY 11106

(718) 784-0077

www.movingimage.us

In conjunction with its new exhibition showcasing the creativity and talent of Jim Henson, the Museum of the Moving Image is screening a bunch of his holiday fare, including A Muppet Family Christmas and The Muppet Christmas Carol. You’ll find Doc & Sprocket, Miss Piggy, Kermit, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and so many other characters you just might remember from your childhood. Now through Sunday, December 31, see schedule for details.

Nitehawk Holiday Movie Spectacular

Nitehawk Cinema

136 Metropolitan Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 782-8370

nitehawkcinema.com

Immediately after Thanksgiving, Nitehawk begins screening various holiday films, both classic and cult, through New Year’s Eve. See one, see them all. This year the selection includes Elf, Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, Hook, Scrooged, and The Shining. Another reason to go? Nitehawk offers excellent drinks (including adult beverages) and food, served at your seat during the movie. Now through Saturday, December 30, see schedule for details.

Rated Xmas

IFC Center

323 Sixth Ave.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 924-7771

www.ifccenter.com

We can’t say it any better than IFC: this series features “movies not typically considered Christmas tales.” So, after you’ve seen It’s a Wonderful Life, stay for such features as Christmas Evil, The City of Lost Children, Tokyo Godfathers, and Jack Frost, a “snowman horror comedy.” It probably goes without saying, but best to leave the kiddies at home, safe and warm with their cocoa. Friday, December 8, through Saturday, December 30, see schedule for details.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Videology

308 Bedford Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 782-3468

videologybarandcinema.com

If you haven’t seen It’s a Wonderful Life since you were a kid, you’re in for a treat. The movie is far darker than you might remember, as much a meditation on adulthood as on Christmas. At Videology, the one-time screening comes with mulled wine, all the better to temper your sadness. At IFC, you’ll be treated to reminiscences from Mary Owen, daughter of Donna. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 24, see schedule for details.

Holiday Film Screenings

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Blvd.

Bronx, NY 10458-5126

(718) 817-8700

www.nybg.org

What is it about Christmas and trains? We’re not super-sure, but we do know that the annual Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden is a can’t-miss event, featuring New York landmarks made from nuts, berries, twigs, and other botanicals and plants. This year you can stick around for a kid-friendly movie, including Kung Fu Panda Holiday and Shrek the Halls. Saturday, December 23, through Thursday, December 28, see schedule for details.