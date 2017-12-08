NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was attacked by a would-be purse snatcher in Brooklyn, police said.
It happened on Monday night on Granite Street in Bushwick.
A man jumped the 54-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her handbag, police said.
Surveillance video shows the man pull her to the ground as he tries to take her purse and then drags her along the sidewalk.
The victim managed to hold onto the purse until the man ran off empty-handed, police said.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.