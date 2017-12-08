Filed Under:Coram, Local TV, Reena Roy

CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A person accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle is in custody following a crash Thursday night in Suffolk County.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of Route 112 and Old Town Road in Coram.

Sources say the person behind the wheel of a vehicle was driving while intoxicated and hit a parked pickup truck so hard, it flipped on its side CBS2’s Reena Roy reported. Mangled and destroyed, first responders had to cut parts of it off.

A stroller was found near the scene and firefighters were seen rocking a baby, who is expected to be OK. The driver has not yet been charged.

