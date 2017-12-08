1010 WINS — 7-year-old Aubrie Thelen was distraught when she awoke to see her pet dog, Zoey, attacking her beloved “Elf on a Shelf” Sam.
Aubrie’s mom, Jenn, who is a nurse manager for the emergency department at the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando knew exactly who could help.
Jenn brought Sam with her to work and the medical team got to work. Ashley, who is part of the ER team was waiting for her next patient to be wheeled into a trauma bay. The team used expired medical products to carefully put Santa’s little helper back together with bandages. She finished the procedure with a sprinkle of magic glitter to help make him all better.
After a full day in the hospital, Jenn brought Sam back home to be reunited with her daughter and she was thrilled with the results. Sam the Elf returned to his shelf, this time out of Zoey’s reach.