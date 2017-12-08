Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a bird bandit in Brooklyn.

A man was seen on surveillance video stealing a blue Quaker bird from a pet store in Williamsburg.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Petland store on Graham Avenue.

Police said the exotic bird is worth $500.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

