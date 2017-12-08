NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a bird bandit in Brooklyn.
A man was seen on surveillance video stealing a blue Quaker bird from a pet store in Williamsburg.
It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Petland store on Graham Avenue.
Police said the exotic bird is worth $500.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket and blue jeans.
