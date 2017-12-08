NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine a lineup featuring Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Giancarlo Stanton.

It’s now possible.

According to reports, Stanton, the reigning NL MVP, has the Yankees on a list of teams he would approve a trade to from the Miami Marlins.

MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal reported the Los Angeles Dodgers are also on the list, while Craig Mish of SiriusXM said the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs are in the running.

Those four teams represented the AL and NL championship series clubs from 2017.

MORE: Yankees Introduce Aaron Boone As Manager

Rosenthal’s report also said Stanton is not interested in being traded to the San Francisco Giants or St. Louis Cardinals, teams that had worked out trade frameworks with Miami.

Expect Stanton’s future destination to be the main topic of interest at the Winter Meetings, which begin on Monday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Stanton is coming off a monster season in which he hit .281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. A member of the Marlins since breaking into the majors in 2010, the 28-year-old outfielder has 267 homers and 672 RBIs in 986 career games.

He also has a massive contract. The team that does trade for him is likely going to have to pay most, if not all, of the remaining $295 million he has left over the deal’s final 10 years. Stanton is due to make $25 million in 2018.

The Yankees, who earlier this week were told they were no longer in the running for Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani, have made it clear they would prefer to be under the $197 million luxury tax threshold next season. So, any trade for Stanton would likely mean they’d have to jettison salary, not to mention the numerous assets they would have to send to the Marlins to complete the trade.

MORE: A Yankees Trade For Stanton Wouldn’t Be Easy, But It’s Not Impossible

It would be hard to blame the Yankees for going hard after Stanton, given the prospect of him playing in an outfield that already has Judge, who was named AL Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 homers and driving in 114 runs in 2017.

Throw in Sanchez, who belted 33 homers and had 90 RBIs, who was part of a lineup that led MLB in homers (241) and was second in runs (858), and it’s easy to understand why many would view the Yankees’ offense invincible with Stanton in tow.