MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Big budget cuts are coming to Nassau County.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, some taxpayers are already complaining they’re left holding the bag for bloated union contracts.

The McGuiness family of Carle Place knows how to balance a personal budget.

“If I do dishes, I get an allowance,” one boy said.

“College is expensive. That’s my main concern right now,” a young woman added.

But when it comes to their county, they – like other taxpayers – are unnerved by what they have seen.

“Fiscal responsibility just hasn’t happened. People have made agreements and contracts,” said Ed McGuiness.

Those union contracts and agreements are safe. But this time, NIFA – the Nassau Interim Finance Committee that monitors and oversees county spending — is no longer requesting but ordering sweeping budget cuts.

“Finally NIFA is using their ultimate power for the first time since it was created in 1999,” former board member George Marlin said.

Marlin says lame duck Ed Mangano, who’s under indictment, cannot leave the office in shambles — $18 million have been cut.

“They should have thought about this a long time ago instead of fiddling as Nassau County burned,” he said.

There will be cuts of five percent across the board in the offices of the district attorney, comptroller and county clerk. Salaries and benefits will not be affected.

Millions will also be cut from the Department of Public Works, human resources and the sheriff’s office.

“Oftentimes there are maybe too many giveaways from the government and you have to balance a budget in order to be efficient,” said taxpayer Thomas Pillari.

Among the unpopular moves are a $75 late fee tacked onto traffic tickets, which is tough when you wait to pay while fighting a ticket in court.

“A fine on top of that is ridiculous. It feels like we’re being robbed,” said Kyle Christian, who received a ticket.

The incoming county executive believes these decisions are tough but says, “I am confident we can continue the services our residents need and expect and spend their tax dollars responsibly.”

NIFA will give County Executive-elect Laura Curran, who takes office January 1, until March 15 to offer any significant changes to the budget.

Board members told McLogan the cuts were spread fairly and evenly across every department.