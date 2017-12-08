NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pregnant mother from Queens who had been missing for several days has been found and is safe, police said.
Amarjit Kaur, 34, disappeared after she left her home in South Ozone Park on a routine trip to the bank Tuesday morning.
Surveillance video showed her getting out of her car and grabbing a shopping bag from the back seat. She never returned to the car, and never picked up her 7-year-old twin boys at school.
Her husband used GPS to track down her car and found her cell phone in the front seat, along with deposit slips from the bank and an expired meter ticket.
Sources tell 1010 WINS that Kaur, who is seven weeks pregnant, was found wandering the streets of Lower Manhattan at 6 a.m. Friday.
She has been taken to a hospital.