Filed Under:Amarjit Kaur, Local TV, missing mom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pregnant mother from Queens who had been missing for several days has been found and is safe, police said.

Amarjit Kaur, 34, disappeared after she left her home in South Ozone Park on a routine trip to the bank Tuesday morning.

Amarjit Kaur

Amarjit Kaur (credit: CBS2)

Surveillance video showed her getting out of her car and grabbing a shopping bag from the back seat. She never returned to the car, and never picked up her 7-year-old twin boys at school.

Her husband used GPS to track down her car and found her cell phone in the front seat, along with deposit slips from the bank and an expired meter ticket.

Sources tell 1010 WINS that Kaur, who is seven weeks pregnant, was found wandering the streets of Lower Manhattan at 6 a.m. Friday.

She has been taken to a hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch