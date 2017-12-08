SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a couple skydiving criminals on Long Island.
Authorities say a man and woman used a stolen credit card number to purchase a pair of skydiving sessions at Skydive Long Island on June 20.
They also bought a video of their jump and posed for pictures, saying how much fun they had.
Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-220-TIPS.