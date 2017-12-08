NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Tri-State area as snow is expected to move in early Saturday morning.
The advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday through early Sunday morning for New York City, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island as well as for parts of Connecticut and New Jersey.
Around two to four inches of snow is expected with up to six inches possible across parts of Long Island and Connecticut.
The snow isn’t expected to wrap up until Saturday night.