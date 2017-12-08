NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Tri-State area as snow is expected to move in early Saturday morning.

The advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday through early Sunday morning for New York City, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island as well as for parts of Connecticut and New Jersey.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts

Around two to four inches of snow is expected with up to six inches possible across parts of Long Island and Connecticut.

The snow isn’t expected to wrap up until Saturday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch