Boomer and Jerry Recco got the “Football Friday” radio program started by talking about the idea of Giancarlo Stanton potentially waiving his no-trade clause and taking his talents to the Bronx, or maybe even Queens.
Imagine the possibilities.
From there it was on to an underwhelming-but-competitive Thursday Night Football affair between the Falcons and Saints. Atlanta kept its playoff hopes alive with a win in a game that featured more key injuries.
Finally, the Nets pulled off a trade for Jahlil Okafor, who was selected one spot ahead of Kristaps Porzingis in the 2015 NBA Draft.
There was an awful lot to get to, but the perfect forum to do it.
It’s a Friday, folks, so start actin’ like it.
Comments
