By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Boomer and Jerry Recco got the “Football Friday” radio program started by talking about the idea of Giancarlo Stanton potentially waiving his no-trade clause and taking his talents to the Bronx, or maybe even Queens.

Imagine the possibilities.

From there it was on to an underwhelming-but-competitive Thursday Night Football affair between the Falcons and Saints. Atlanta kept its playoff hopes alive with a win in a game that featured more key injuries.

Finally, the Nets pulled off a trade for Jahlil Okafor, who was selected one spot ahead of Kristaps Porzingis in the 2015 NBA Draft.

There was an awful lot to get to, but the perfect forum to do it.

It’s a Friday, folks, so start actin’ like it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch