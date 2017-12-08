Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Our guy Marco Balletti stepped up to the plate Friday morning, filling in admirably for absent update guru Chris Lopresti.
Marco is a radio veteran, so he was more than up to the task.
He recapped the Thursday night NFL game between the Falcons and Saints, the Islanders’ furious rally that resulted in a point in Pittsburgh, the Nets’ big trade followed by their inspiring effort in Mexico City, and a whole lot more.
Have a listen.
