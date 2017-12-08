By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Our guy Marco Balletti stepped up to the plate Friday morning, filling in admirably for absent update guru Chris Lopresti.

Marco is a radio veteran, so he was more than up to the task.

He recapped the Thursday night NFL game between the Falcons and Saints, the Islanders’ furious rally that resulted in a point in Pittsburgh, the Nets’ big trade followed by their inspiring effort in Mexico City, and a whole lot more.

Have a listen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch