NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents are demanding the city take action to prevent future crashes from occurring at an accident-prone intersection in Queens.

Resident Donna Angenbroich said she heard a “boom” Thursday night and ran outside to realize that for the second time in two weeks there was an accident on her corner at 17th Road and Murray Street in Whitestone.

A car had smashed into a parked vehicle before jumping a curb and landing in the front yard of a house under construction across the street. Two people were injured.

On Thanksgiving night, a 71-year-old man suffered a severe injury when he was struck by hit-and-run driver as he tried to cross the street.

Angenbroich said there is a stop sign on the corner, but speeding cars blast right through it.

“I’ve been living here all my life and this corner has had so many accidents it’s terrible. Everybody speeds up, everybody goes through the stop signs. Nobody cares,” Angenbroich said.

She fears there will be another accident.

“You have kids that go to school in the morning, you have to see how congested and bad it is here in the morning,” Angenbroich said.

Angenbroich and her neighbors want a four-way stop and speed bumps to slow down vehicles.